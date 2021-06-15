More players announced for first-ever John Shippen National Invitational at Detroit Golf Club

(WXYZ) — Intersport announced the latest players who will compete in the first-ever John Shippen National Invitational, presented by Rocket Mortgage.
The tournament will take place at the historic Detroit Golf Club on June 27-28, the days before the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The men's field will compete for an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, while the women's field will compete for exemptions into the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
The tournament was established to create awareness, access and opportunities for people of color in the business of sports, and is named after John Shippen Jr., who was the first American-born Black golf professional.
“Intersport is proud to announce that we have been attracting highly talented Black golfers from around the country to play in our inaugural event,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Vice President of Intersport and Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We believe that THE JOHN SHIPPEN provides a platform on which these deserving players will compete, in order to impact the unbalance of access, opportunities and equity for Black golfers that has long-existed in the golf industry.”
The latest player announcements are below.
Men's field:
Ryan Alford, 24 – Professional
Aaron Beverly, 26 – Professional
Xavier Bighaus, 18 – Amateur from Colorado Christian
Marcus Byrd, 23 – Professional
Kevin Hall, 38 – Professional
Michael Herrera, 23 – Professional
Joseph Hooks, 28 – Professional
Ethan Magnum, 22 – Amateur from Florida
Camiko Smith, 35 – Professional
Troy Taylor II, 21 – Amateur from Michigan
J.P. Thornton, 36 – Professional
Wyatt Worthington, 34 – Professional
Rovanta Young, 26 – Professional
Previous men's players announced
Sebastian Crampton, 24 – Professional
Mulbe Dillard, 22, – Amateur from Florida A&M
Kamaiu Johnson, 27 – Professional
Nyasha Muachaza, 33 – Professional
Greg Odom , 22 – Amateur from Howard University
Tim O'Neal, 47 – Professional
Trey Valentine, 28 – Professional
Andrew Waler, 22 – Amateur from Michigan State
Women's field
Bailey Davis, 18 – Amateur from Tennessee
Breanne Jones, 25 – Professional
Tiana Jones, 29 – Professional
Aumber Kuykendall, 25 – Professional
Allyn Stephens, 16 – Amateur
Previous women's players announced
Amari Avery, 16 - Amateur from southern California
Shasta Averyahrdt, 32 – Professional
Alexis Belton, 27 – Professional
Christyn Carr, 20 – Amateur from North Carolina A&T
Sierra Sims, 25 – Professional
Zoe Slaughter, 19 – Amateur from Houston
Amari Smith, 20 – Amateur from Dallas Baptist
Anita Uwadia, 23 – Professional from South Carolina