(WXYZ) — Miles Russell is just 15 years old and will be making his PGA Tour debut this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tournament officials gave Russell a sponsor's exemption in the tournament after he became the youngest player to make the cut on a Korn Ferry Tour event last April.

Watch our interview with Miles Russell below

15-year-old Miles Russell ready for his PGA Tour debut in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Speaking to 7 News Detroit on Wednesday, Russell said this week has already been a wild ride.

"Kind of just a roller coaster. It's been a blast though," he told 7 Sports Detroit reporter Jeanna Trotman.

Russell said that even in his wildest dreams, he didn't think he'd be making his PGA Tour debut before getting his driver's license, but it's a stage he's wanted to get to for a long time.

"The goal is to play at the higest level, and I'm able to do that this week, which I'm looking forward to," he said.

Russell is with his dad and his coach this week at the tournament.

He tees off at 2:11 p.m. Thursday off No. 10 with Rico Hoey and Pierceson Coody.

