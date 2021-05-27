2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson & Patrick Reed commit to Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The field for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is growing with the addition of three Major championship winners, including 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

According to tournament officials, Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson have committed to the tournament, held at Detroit Golf Club from June 29-July 4. They join Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III who have already committed to the tournament.

Officials also announced several other golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking's Top 50, which include Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Sungjae Im, and Cameron Champ, who returns for the third straight year.

Tickets go on sale for the tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday, and general admission tickets will be available for purchase for each of the competition rounds and the Delta Dental Pro-Am on Wednesday, June 30.

“As evidenced by his record-breaking performance last weekend at the PGA Championship, Phil is one of the best to ever play the game, an electric performer and continues to be a huge draw for fans attending PGA TOUR events,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Adding a player like Phil, along with the major champions and Top-50 players who have also committed, is shaping the strongest field in Rocket Mortgage Classic history.”

Now, the tournament has three of the world's top 11 golfers with Bryson DeChambeau (No. 4), Patrick Reed (No. 8) and Webb Simpson (No. 11).

The players added are below.

● Cameron Champ, one of the longest hitters currently playing professionally, has won PGA TOUR titles in each of the past two years and finished T12 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

● Max Homa, currently 23rd in the FedExCup standings, won the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Individual Championship and has two career PGA TOUR victories, including the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

● Sungjae Im, a 23-year-old South Korean star, is currently ranked 23rd in the world and sits at No. 26 in the FedExCup rankings. He won the 2020 Honda Classic and has had three top-25 finishes in major championships since October (22nd at the 2020 U.S. Open, T2 at the 2020 Masters and T17 at the 2021 PGA Championship.)

● Kevin Kisner owns three PGA TOUR wins and is currently the No. 47-ranked player in the world. He most recently won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2019.

● Phil Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA TOUR, including six major championships: three Masters titles (2004, 2006, 2010), the 2005 and 2021 PGA Championship and the Open Championship in 2013. He is one of 12 players in the history of golf to win three of the four majors.

● Patrick Reed, the world’s eighth-ranked player, is the 2018 Masters champion and a nine-time winner on the PGA TOUR. He has earned the nickname “Captain America” for his success in international team competition and has represented the United States in the past three Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups.

● Webb Simpson, the world’s 11th-ranked player, won the 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship among his seven PGA TOUR wins. He placed T8 in his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year.