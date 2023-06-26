2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club this week, bringing some of the world's best golfers to the historic Detroit Golf Club.

If you're heading to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, here's everything you need to know.

Tickets

Tickets are available for Thursday-Sunday at the tournament. Daily grounds tickets are $75 on Thursday, $85 on Friday, and $95 on Saturday or Sunday.

Hospitality tickets to the LendingTree Lounge ar $110 for Thursday and Friday and $115 for Saturday and Sunday, and Club Ace behind the 15th hole is $310 for Thursday and Friday and $325 for Saturday and Sunday.

Up to four kids – ages 15 and under – will have complimentary grounds admissions with a ticketed adult all week long.

Fans can also get free access to the tournament on Detroit Community Days, which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday of the tournament. There will be a First Tee - Greater Detroit Youth Golf Clinic and the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble on Tuesday.

Parking and ride-share

Fans going to the tournament on Detroit Community Days will have free parking at the University of Detroit Mercy – Lot D – with shuttles to and from the course. On Thursday-Sunday, parking must be purchased ahead of time at Lot W at Wayne State University.

The ride-share location for the tournament is the Palmer Park Community Building, which is accessible through Merrill Plaisance St. off of Woodward Ave.

Permitted items

These items are permitted:



Personal bags 6"x6" or smaller

Clear, plastic vinyl or other carry items not exceeding 12"x6"x12"

One-gallon clear resealable plastic bag

Some food in a clear, resealable plastic bag

Reusable plastic or metal cups that cannot hold more than 32 ounces

Mobile phones, tables and PDAs

Point-and-shoot film or DSLR cameras with lens smaller than 6" and no case (practice rounds only)

Umbrellas without sleeve

Portable radios with headsets

Medically-necessary materials

Collapsible chairs without bags

Binoculars without case

Seat cushions without carrying case

Prohibited items



No bags larger than a small purse

No clear bags larger than 12"x6"x12"

No glass cups or bottles

No memorabilia including pin flags, photos, etc.

No computers or laptops

No fireworks or laser pointers

No lounge or over-sized chairs

No pets except for service animals

No video cameras

No point-and-shoot or DSLR cameras during tournament rounds

No posters, signs or banners

No selfie sticks

Weather policy

There is a weather alert scale that includes green (weather policy in effect), yellow (be aware of inclement weather possible), orange (inclement weather approaching), red (take action and play is suspended) and purple (course closed with play suspended for the day).

If play is suspended under a Red Weather Alert, all hospitality guests and ticket holders will be asked to evacuate the course and head to the shuttles back to their vehicles.

New viewing areas

According to tournament officials, there are now six viewing decks throughout the golf course – including two new viewing decks that are accessible without an upgraded ticket.

The viewing decks are:



The Pitstop presented by Penske Corporation: Located at the 17th tee and will allow people to see players tee off on the par-5 17th hole

The Birdie Deck presented by Michelob Ultra: Located behind the 11th green where fans can see players try to get close on the par-3 11th, plus see holes 12 and 13

The Treehouse presented by Michelob Ultra: Larger than last year and behind the 5th green on the par-3. Fans will also be able to see the 6th tee, 7th green and 8th tee

The High Noon Sun Deck: Overlooking the 17th green and expanded to include more public seating for 2023

The Craft Cocktail Lounge: Behind the green on the par-3 9th hole where you can get a signature beverage

The Eagle Casino & Sports Lounge: Raised above the tee at the par-3 15th hole where fans can also see pros tee off on the par-4 16th and see them coming down the 18th hole

Fan experiences

Area 313 Grove and Area 313 Village will also return this year as gathering places for fans on the back nine. They are located around the par-5 14th hole, the first of Area 313, and include concessions, picnic tables, restrooms, WiFi and more.

This year, officials will also highlight local businesses and restaurants in the Area 313 Grove, between holes 11 and 14. From Wednesday through Sunday, Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles and Good Cakes & Bakes will offer up delicious food.

Cobra and Puma will also team up for basketball activation in Area 313 Village, and the Rocket Mortgage Area 313 Fan Challenge will give fans a chance to feel the excitement.

Greyson's Wolf Den will be located next to the 16th green and give fans the chance to see the latest golf fashion from the Detroit-based company, along with other apparel from Jones Sports Company and KREWE Eyeware.

At the fan shop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will have special gear from Greyson, Puma, Eastside Golf, Trap Golf and more, plus Carhartt will be selling Rocket Mortgage Classic-branded apparel in the fan shop.

Who's in the field

This is one of the strongest fields the Rocket Mortgage Classic has ever seen. The final field will be set after Monday qualifiers, and it includes 14 of the top 50 golfers in the world.

They are:

