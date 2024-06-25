2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is returning to Detroit Golf Club this week and tens of thousands of fans will converge on Detroit Golf Club to see PGA Tour stars.

The competition kicks off on Thursday with 156 players in the field, and wraps up Sunday evening with the crowning of a new champion.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tickets

If you want to go to the tournament on Tuesday or Wednesday, you don't need tickets. It's free entry and free parking at the University of Detroit Mercy for Detroit Community Days.

Daily grounds tickets are $75 for Thursday, $90 for Friday, $90 for Saturday and $90 for Sunday. You can also get tickets to the LendingTree Lounge for $120 each day and to Club Ace presented by Bell's Brewing for $250 each day.

Where to park

General admission parking is located at Wayne State University's parking structures 2 & 5 and can be purchased on the Rocket Mortgage Classic website.

Who's playing?

The 156-player field has been set, pending any withdrawals, for the tournament this weekend.

In all, there are 63 PGA Tour winners, seven major championship winners, and 10 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The players in the field in the top 50 of the OWGR include:

No. 23 - Cameron Young

No. 29 - Akshay Bhatia

No. 33 - Chris Kirk

No. 36 - Min Woo Lee

No. 41 - Stephan Jaeger

No. 42 - Will Zalatoris

No. 44 - Robert MacIntyre

No. 45 - Nicolai Højgaard

No. 50 - Rickie Fowler

The players who got sponsor exemptions into the tournament this year include Miles Russell, a 15-year-old amateur who is making his PGA Tour debut; Neal Shipley, the low-amateur at The Masters and U.S. Open who just turned professional; Luke Clanton, No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings who is making his PGA Tour debut; Banjamin James, the No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and Jackson Koivun, the No. 2 player in the amateur rankings.

See the full field here

Fan areas

There are plenty of fan areas throughout the Detroit Golf Club course where fans can hang out, grab drinks and food and more.

The Turn presented by Heartland is located between Holes 1 & 9 and offers stadium viewing of the first tee and the ability to watch the par-3 9th hole.

Area 313 Grove is located on holes 10, 11 and 14 and has food, drinks, activation spaces and shade if you want to get out of the sun.

Area 313 Village is between the 16th and 17th holes and has a giant LED board, food and drinks and more from the largest concession stand on the course.

Course map

Bag policy

The PGA Tour has a bag policy that allows bags smaller than 6"x6"x6" or a clear bag smaller than 12"x6"x12". One-gallon plastic bags are allowed, and medically-necessary bags or diaper bags.

Non-approved bags include: Backpack, camera case, clear backpack, seat cushion, tinted plastic bag, mesh bag, purse, over-sized tote bag, binoculars case, printed pattern plastic bag, folding chair bag

Prohibited and permitted items

You can view a list of prohibited items here.

Permitted items include: Bags allowed under the bag policy, reusable plastic or metal cups/bottles that are empty and hold 32 ounces or less, mobile phones, point-and-shoot cameras with lens smaller than 6" and no case, umbrellas without sleeve, portable radios with headsets, medically-necessary materials, strollers, small diaper bags, collapsable chairs without bags, binoculars without case, seat cushions that don't require carrying cases.

WXYZ specials

You can watch our "Teeing It Up in the D" specials on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. on Channel 7.