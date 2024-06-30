Cam Davis wins 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after Akshay Bhatia bogeys 18th hole

Cam Davis won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after Akshay Bhatia made a bogey on the final hole to miss out on a playoff.

Watch Brad Galli's & Jeanna Trotman's live report after the win below

Cam Davis wins 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis, who also won the tournament in 2021, shot a -2 (70) to come back and win. He was emotional in the interview after the win while he was warming up on the range.

Bhatia came up the 18th hole with the lead and had a 32-foot putt with a chance to win, but left it four feet short and then missed the putt that would have forced a playoff. On the CBS broadcast, that was Bhatia's first three-putt of the week and second bogey of the entire tournament.

It was a horse race at the end of the tournament with several players either in contention coming down the back nine.

Davis was tied for the lead as he started the 18th hole, and was able to save par and finish at -18 and stay tied for the lead. Min-Woo Lee was tied for the lead until he made a bogey on the 18th hole.

Sunday's round was one of the highest-scoring rounds on average since the tournament began in 2019. Only one player shot -5, another player shot -4 and several players shot -3. 25 of the 74 players who made the cut shot over par on Sunday.