Chase Johnson becomes first John Shippen winner to make cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Chase Johnson, who won the John Shippen Invitational, made the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic by shooting -4 and getting to the weekend on the cut line.

He becomes the first John Shippen winner to make the cut at the tournament. The event is named after John Shippen, Jr., who was the first Black golf professional and first American-born golf professional.

Since The John Shippen Invitational launched, it has hosted 76 Black golfers and awarded nine playing opportunities on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

"It's awesome. The whole point of the John Shippen is to create opportunity, and fortunately I'm able to have an opportunity this week to play in a PGA Tour event," he said.

This is his second PGA Tour event after playing in The Memorial in 2020, and he previously had status on the Korn Ferry tour.