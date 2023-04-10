Colin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler coming to Rocket Mortgage Classic; tickets on sale now

(WXYZ) — Tickets are officially on sale for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is taking place June 27-July 2 at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

Officials also announced early commitments for the tournament including defending champion Tony Finau, two-time Major winner Colin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler.

Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship, is coming off a T10 finish at The Masters, and Finau finished T26 over the weekend.

“We’re excited to welcome Collin to the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time, welcome Tony back to defend his title and have Rickie join us again as he continues his terrific season. This is just the beginning of what we expect to be another strong field,” Executive Director Jason Langwell said in a statement. “The excitement level is high as we get set to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this amazing event right here in the city of Detroit. We encourage fans to buy tickets early, as most reserved areas are likely to sell out.”

Tickets are on sale now at RocketMortgageClassic.comwith grounds tickets starting at $65 per day and LendingTree Lounge passes starting at $110.

The LendingTree Lounge overlooks the 16th green and has views of the 16th fairway, 17th tee and 13th green. Club Ace brings people into the heart of AREA 313, with up-close views of the par-3 15th, the 14th green and 16th tee.

The first 500 tickets purchased for each competition day will also get upgrades to the Sundial Clubhouse Lawn overlooking the putting green.

Kids under the age of 15 will get complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult Thursday-Sunday.

Fans can also check out The John Shippen National Invitational for free on Sunday, June 25.

Also, thanks to the return of Detroit Community Days, all fans will receive complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, June 27 for practice rounds, the First Tee - Greater Detroit Youth Clinic, Area 313 Celebrity Scramble, and on Wednesday, June 28 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to be a powerful force for good in Detroit while shining a national spotlight on this great city we call home,” Rocket Mortgage CEO Bob Walters said in a statement. “We are excited that the Detroit Community Days will again give Detroit residents the opportunity to see the best golfers in the world up close and take part in activations the whole family can enjoy.”

Complimentary parking will be available during Detroit Community Days at the University of Detroit Mercy with shuttles to and from the club. Parking during tournament rounds can be purchased for $20 per day and will be at Wayne State University with shuttle service.

The Rocket Giving Fund, which is the nonprofit host organization of the tournament, will continue to raise money for local nonprofits. In the first four years, they have invested more than $6.8 million into nonprofit organizations in the city, including more than $3.8 million through the Changing the Course initiative which aims to end the digital divide in Detroit.

