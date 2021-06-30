DeChambeau calls Rocket Mortgage Classic 'one of the most amazing stops on tour'

(WXYZ) — Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, called the tournament "one of the most amazing stops on tour."

Speaking to our Brad Galli at media day last month, DeChambeau talked about becoming an ambassador for Rocket Mortgage and continuing to help the golf course and the city of Detroit.

DeChambeau said his win, the first after changing his style of golf, helped play a role in winning the U.S. Open later in the year.

You can watch his interview in the video player above.