Detroit Golf Club's four-legged grounds crew member, Blu, steals the show at Rocket Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rocket Classic brings some of the best golfers in the world to Detroit each year, but one member of the course may be getting just as much attention as the pros.

Meet Blu: the Detroit Golf Club's official golf course dog.

The 7-year-old pit mix spends his days tagging along with his owner, Nate Voss, and the rest of the grounds crew.

"Get him out of the house, you know. I hate leaving him home all day long. I'd rather him just be out here with me," Voss said.

Whether he's patrolling the course, greeting golfers or making new friends, Blu has become an important part of the crew.

"We're here every day. He's a full-time employee pretty much," Voss said.

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And if you've been out to the Detroit Golf Club recently, you may have noticed there aren't many squirrels or geese around — that's all thanks to Blu.

"I mean, he's the supervisor, you know, he chases all the squirrels away," Voss said.

Blu is also part of a growing trend better known as "turf dogs." More golf courses across the country are adding dogs to their grounds crews — not just for practical tasks, but to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone who visits, Voss said.

"I mean, most golf courses I've been at has had a turf dog there. I mean, it's kind of a big thing now. Most golf courses are getting dogs on there and they love it," Voss said.

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People attending this year's Rocket Mortgage tournament are loving it as well.

"The dog was a sweetheart and to learn that the dog is a groundskeeper to help out is just amazing," Brett Holcomb said.

Tournament volunteers are enjoying Blu's presence too.

"He sat there and he was friendly — I noticed that. He looked around. He was checking everything out. I thought it was great. I think there's a place for it," Nikki Hornbacker said.

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And while this weekend's champion will take home the trophy, Blu has already won over the crowd.

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