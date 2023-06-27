(WXYZ) — More than 100 kids participated in a youth golf clinic Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, put on by First Tee – Greater Detroit.

The event drew kids from around the area learning golf skills on the Detroit Golf Club driving range, with help from PGA Tour Golfer Morgan Hoffman, professional golfer and Detroit native Joe Hooks, golf content creator Roger Steele, and a surprise from WWE Superstar The Miz.

The kids learned different golf skills using unique SNAG (starting new at golf) equipment, and hitting tennis balls with larger clubs, with the help of volunteer coaches in the program.

First Tee's goal is to "enable kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum."

"Having these kids out here, investing in the growth of the game, making sure they get the right impressions of golf, that's my whole mission, to be out here and see with them the game is in a great place," Steele said.