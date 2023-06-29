Watch Now
SportsRecreation SportsGolfRocket Mortgage Classic

Actions

Golfer Joel Dahmen makes good on promise to buy Detroiters drinks after Lions beat Packers

US Open Golf
George Walker IV/AP
Joel Dahmen watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
US Open Golf
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:31:46-04

(WXYZ) — PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen is making good on his promise to buy drinks for Detroiters after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in January.

Dahmen, who is from Washington and is a Seattle Seahawks fan, tweeted "Holy cow! I can’t believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer."

You may remember, the Lions eliminated the Packers from playoff contention and allowed the Seahawks to slide into the final spot.

Dahmen arrived on site this week, and on Tuesday tweeted asking about beer prices at the course.

Instead of beers though, Dahmen is picking up the tab for cans of The Finnish Long Drink at J's Penalty Box in Ferndale after each of his rounds.

He said he's buying 10 Long Drinks for every birdie he makes during each round and people can show the tweet to get the drink.

Dahmen just finished up his round first round where he made three birdies and is currently +4.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Golf Tip of the Week