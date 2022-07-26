Here are the tee times for rounds 1 & 2 at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The PGA Tour has released tee times for the first and second rounds at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, with featured groups including Max Hma, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and more.
Featured groups include:
- Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley – 7:18 a.m. Thursday
- Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Luke List – 7:29 a.m. Friday
- Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ – 9:40 a.m. Thursday
- Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Keegan Bradley – 7:40 a.m. Friday
- Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young – 7:18 a.m. Friday
- Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Webb Simpson – 7:29 a.m. Thursday
Check out the entire list of tee times below.
Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic pic.twitter.com/jlnUGN8PJf— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 26, 2022