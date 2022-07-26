Watch Now
SportsRecreation SportsGolfRocket Mortgage Classic

Actions

Here are the tee times for rounds 1 & 2 at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club starting July 26th. Stretching to 7,370 yards, here's a hole-by-hole look at the course.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:04:25-04

(WXYZ) — The PGA Tour has released tee times for the first and second rounds at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, with featured groups including Max Hma, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and more.

Featured groups include:

  • Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley – 7:18 a.m. Thursday
  • Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Luke List – 7:29 a.m. Friday
  • Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ – 9:40 a.m. Thursday
  • Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Keegan Bradley – 7:40 a.m. Friday
  • Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young – 7:18 a.m. Friday
  • Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Webb Simpson – 7:29 a.m. Thursday

Check out the entire list of tee times below.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Golf Tip of the Week