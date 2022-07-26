Here are the tee times for rounds 1 & 2 at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The PGA Tour has released tee times for the first and second rounds at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, with featured groups including Max Hma, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and more.

Featured groups include:

Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley – 7:18 a.m. Thursday

Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Luke List – 7:29 a.m. Friday

Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ – 9:40 a.m. Thursday

Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Keegan Bradley – 7:40 a.m. Friday

Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young – 7:18 a.m. Friday

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Webb Simpson – 7:29 a.m. Thursday

Check out the entire list of tee times below.