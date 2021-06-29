Here's the full list of players competing in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in the Motor City with some of the world's best golfers converging on the historic Detroit Golf Club.

This year's field may be the best in three years and includes several major winners. Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open Champion and the winner of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the top-ranked player in the field. He's 6th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champ, is 9th in the OWGR, followed by Webb Simpson at 15th and 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama at 18th.

The tournament also has 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson in the field, his first appearance at Detroit since the tournament began

Check out the entire field below.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Field (156 players) as of June 28, 2021

An, Byeong Hun

Anderson, Mark

Arendell, Connor

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Baker, Chris

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Burgoon, Bronson

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Campos, Rafael

Cappelen, Sebastian

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Choi, K.J.

Cook, Austin

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Eckroat, Austin +

Every, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Frazar, Harrison

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gellerman, Michael

Ghim, Doug

Gibson, Rhein

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harrington, Scott

Hearn, David

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kokrak, Jason

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Ledesma, Nelson

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Tain

Lewis, Tom

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Mack III, Willie +

Mahan, Hunter

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McGirt, William

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mickelson, Phil

Muñoz, Sebastián

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

O'Hair, Sean

O’Neal, Tim +

Oppenheim, Rob

Pak, John +

Percy, Cameron

Perez, Pat

Pereira, Mito

Piercy, Scott

Potter, Jr., Ted

Putnam, Andrew

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Rodgers, Patrick

Roth, Jeff #

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Shelton, Robby

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis +

Thompson, Davis +

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Van Pelt, Bo

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Ventura, Kris

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Wetterich, Daniel

Whaley, Vincent

Willett, Danny

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Zalatoris, Will +

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Michigan Section PGA Champion

