'I can't thank Detroit enough.' Trap Golf returns to Rocket Mortgage Classic after 1st-year success

(WXYZ) — Trap Golf has once again taken center stage at the Rocket Mortgage Classic merchandise tent, looking to improve on the success it saw last year.

Founded by Wayne Birch, Jr. and Aaron Munn, the company is known for its colorful logo and slogans like "golf is dope" and "golf, art and hip hop."

Last year was the first time they had been featured at a golf tournament, partnering with the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Shippen Invitational, which was established in 2021 by Intersport to identify barriers and expand Black representation in the game of golf.

"This is big for us, being a black-owned company, being in Detroit, one of the biggest black cities, and they’re showing us so much love," Birch said last year right before they sold out of merchandise.

They sold out of hats on Friday and shirts on Saturday.

In 2023, Trap Golf returned in a big way with new merchandise featuring the "golf is dope" slogan, apparel featuring the John Shippen logo painted by Munn, and apparel with a boombox. There are also rope hats and bucket hats with different logos.

Birch said the goal is to sell everything out on Friday of the tournament, so get your gear early.

He also said the success in Detroit helped Trap Golf partner with other tournaments, including the Genisis Invitational in Los Angeles, plus the Tour Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship later this year.

Here are some of the options in the merchandise tent.

