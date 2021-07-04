Jason Kokrak said he's tried a coney dog, but still prefers Skyline Chili

(WXYZ) — PGA Tour player Jason Kokrak is near the top of the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. Kokrak, who grew up in Northern Ohio, and it's a chance for him to play an event near the home.

He had surprises waiting for him in Detroit. Some of his family showed up at the tournament, driving to-and-from the area every day. Kokrak said it's about 2 1/2 hours from door-to-door.

Sitting at -11 for the tournament, Kokrak is tied for sixth place and just three shots off the lead going into Sunday.

He has two PGA Tour wins, his first came in October 2020 and then his second at the Charles Schwab Classic in May.

Kokrak also went to Xavier University in Cincinnati, the home of Skyline Chili.

When Brad Galli asked him coney dogs or Skyline, his answer came quick. "Skyline Chili.

According to Kokrak, he and a friend did have coney dogs this week, but he's still more partial to Skyline Chili.