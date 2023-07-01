Jason Langwell excited for a packed weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, joined us this morning to talk about a successful first few days and preview the weekend.

Reminder: You can watch the second edition of Teeing it up in the D on Sunday at 8 a.m. on Channel 7.

The leaderboard is packed with big names, including Rickie Fowler and Colin Morikawa near the top of the leaderboard.

This is the fifth year of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the fan interaction has been growing every year with more and more interactions.

"It feels great, it's hard to believe it's been five years," Langwell said.