Joaquin Niemann becomes 3rd PGA Tour player ever to play 72 holes without a bogey

(WXYZ) — Joaquin Niemann became the third player in PGA Tour history to finish a tournament without a bogey.

The 22-year-old Chilean finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic at -18 and in a 3-way playoff. He shot 65-69-68-68 during the week.

J.T. Poston was the last player to finish bogey-free. That was in the 2019 Wyndham Championship. Before that, it was Lee Trevino in the 1974 Greater New Orelans Open.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith also finished bogey-free in a team event, the 2017 Zurich Classic.

Niemann made it into a playoff with Cam Davis and Troy Merritt, but did bogey the playoff hole, the 73rd of the round.