Johnson, Cink, Young among those committing to 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — As the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic gets closer to teeing off, some more of the top golfers in the world are committing to come to Detroit and play in the event.

Organizers announced today that Major championship winners Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, and Gary Woodland have committed to play in the sixth annual event at Detroit Golf Club, as have World No. 23 Cameron Young and No. 31. Akshay Bhatia.

Young finished tied for second at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In addition, four of the last eight PGA TOUR event winners, Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, and Davis Riley will also be in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The tournament also received commitments from Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Kevin Kisner, and Matt Kuchar.

The majority of the tournament’s 156-player field will be final on Friday, June 21, with the likely addition of final player exemptions to complete the field just before the beginning of tournament week. One player will earn an exemption as the winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational (June 22-23), and four players will earn entry through an open qualifier on Monday, June 24.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is at Detroit Golf Club June 25-30. More information is available at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com.