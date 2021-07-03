Meet the founders behind Eastside Golf, a lifestyle brand looking make golf more inclusive

(WXYZ) — Inside the Rocket Mortgage Classic merchandise tent, there's a display for Eastside Golf, a lifestyle golf brand.

It was founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper. Their mission, to raise awareness about golf among youth and non-golfers.

“Growing up I saw golf looking a different type of way so the clothes, the vibe on the golf course, the music, the designs, it speaks to streetwear culture, it speaks to regular culture, it speaks to everybody that plays golf,” Ajanaku said.

“I’ve always kind of known what the game was kind of missing in a sense. Clothes don’t determine your skill level. I can go out right now and probably beat most golfers, but they wouldn’t necessarily look that way so we’re kind of breaking down the barrier in golf with the style we present,” Cooper added.

Their clothing line has taken off.

NBA Superstar Steph Curry and legend Michael Jordan are fans.

The message it sends is one of inclusion and culture, while being welcoming to everyone, no matter the person's background.

The due knows they are pushing their love for the game in a good direction, and hope that change continues.