More than $167K raised through Area 313 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage will donate $167,500 to its Changing the Course initiative from Area 313 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The tournament's 14th, 15th and 16th holes make up Area 313, and donations are made for any eagle (3), hole-in-one (1) or birdie (3) on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes respectively.

If any golfer made a 3-1-3 over the course of the weekend, Rocket Mortgage would donate $313,000 in the golfer's name, but no golfer has yet to do it.

This year, there were nine eagles on the 14th hole, netting $22,500; 54 birdies on the 16th hole for a total of $135,000, and Max Homa hit the only hole-in-one on the 15th hole Sunday morning for a $10,000 donation.

The Changing the Course initiative aims to help get Detroit residents access to the internet and other technology. Since it launched, the number of digitally included homes in Detroit increased from 40% to 70%.