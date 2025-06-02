New Rocket Classic commitments include Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Keegan Bradley & more

(WXYZ) — Rocket Classic organizers announce more commitments to the 2025 tournament, including Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Team USA Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and more.

The new players committed to the tournament include:



Min Woo Lee

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Keegan Bradley

Tom Kim

Zach Johnson

Brandt Snedeker

Aaron Rai

Those players join a field that includes world No. 4 golfer Collin Morikawa, plus past tournament winners Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Cameron Davis and Nate Lashley.

Watch the press conference from Rocket Classic media day in the video below

Rocket Classic officials hold press conference, unveil new trophy

The seventh annual tournament takes place June 25-29 at Detroit Golf Club.

Davis is a two-time tournament winner and won the Rocket Classic last year. He also won in a five-hole playoff in 2021. Fowler won the event in 2023, Finau in 2022 and Lashley was the tournament's first winner.

Tickets are on sale now for the Rocket Classic. This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

According to tournament officials, Detroit Community Days will return on Wednesday, June 25, with free admission and parking for residents. Parking will be at the University of Detroit-Mercy on Wednesday and Wayne State University on Thursday-Sunday.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Military members and first responders can also get complimentary tickets through Folds of Honor and Irreverent Warriors Detroit. They will get complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest, while they last.

The tournament announced a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Ticket options and more information are available at RocketClassic.com.

