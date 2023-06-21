New viewing areas, fan experiences announced for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced new and enhanced fan experiences ahead of the tournament next week.

Officials said the fifth year of the tournament will include new, unique areas that are open to all ticketholders and a couple of new viewing decks.

According to tournament officials, there are now six viewing decks throughout the golf course – including two new viewing decks that are accessible without an upgraded ticket.

The viewing decks are:



The Pitstop presented by Penske Corporation: Located at the 17th tee and will allow people to see players tee off on the par-5 17th hole

The Birdie Deck presented by Michelob Ultra: Located behind the 11th green where fans can see players try to get close on the par-3 11th, plus see holes 12 and 13

The Treehouse presented by Michelob Ultra: Larger than last year and behind the 5th green on the par-3. Fans will also be able to see the 6th tee, 7th green and 8th tee

The High Noon Sun Deck: Overlooking the 17th green and expanded to include more public seating for 2023

The Craft Cocktail Lounge: Behind the green on the par-3 9th hole where you can get a signature beverage

The Eagle Casino & Sports Lounge: Raised above the tee at the par-3 15th hole where fans can also see pros tee off on the par-4 16th and see them coming down the 18th hole

Officials also say there are viewing lounges designated specifically for ADA accessibility on the 16th and 18th holes, with many other fan decks ADA accessible, including the Pitstop, the Birdie Deck, the Craft Cocktail Lounge and the Eagle Casino & Sports Lounge.

Area 313 Grove and Area 313 Village will also return this year as gathering places for fans on the back nine. They are located around the par-5 14th hole, the first of Area 313, and include concessions, picnic tables, restrooms, WiFi and more.

This year, officials will also highlight local businesses and restaurants in the Area 313 Grove, between holes 11 and 14. From Wednesday through Sunday, Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles and Good Cakes & Bakes will offer up delicious food.

Cobra and Puma will also team up for basketball activation in Area 313 Village, and the Rocket Mortgage Area 313 Fan Challenge will give fans a chance to feel the excitement.

Greyson's Wolf Den will be located next to the 16th green and give fans the chance to see the latest golf fashion from the Detroit-based company, along with other apparel from Jones Sports Company and KREWE Eyeware.

At the fan shop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will have special gear from Greyson, Puma, Eastside Golf, Trap Golf and more, plus Carhartt will be selling Rocket Mortgage Classic-branded apparel in the fan shop.

Tickets are on sale now for Thursday-Sunday, and Detroit Community Days return Tuesday and Wednesday of the tournament offering free admission for fans.

Tuesday also brings a youth golf clinic from the First Tee - Greater Detroit where kids can learn fundamental golf sills and tips from PGA Tour professionals.

