Organization helping kids who come from tough situations learn golf

So many of us know how great golf can be to both watch and play, but some kids in Detroit haven't had the chance to gain that knowledge.

An organization working on the ground at the Rocket Mortgage Classic is working to change that.

John Moran, from Golf. My Future. My Game, said the main focus of the organization is to help kids that come from tough situations.

"(We) teach them about the game and the industry of golf. The opportunities for high school and college scholarships as well as life skills. Anything we can do to keep them off the street," Moran said.

One of those kids is 10-year-old Tristan.

"I appreciate like smacking the ball and hitting it very good. I want to become a real golfer so I can make some money and have some fun," he said.

Out of the 12 kids that the organization had this week, three of them had never swung a club. It gives opportunities to those who may otherwise never experience golf.

It's also fostering more diversity in the game and a bit of confidence.