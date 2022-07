The Rocket Mortgage Classic has three former Masters champions in the field this weekend, all of whom made the cut.

Major champions filled up tee boxes, and they have a major effect on the tournament by just showing up.

Zach Johnson won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open which was held at St. Andrews. Adam Scott is the 2013 Masters champion, and Danny Willett is the 2016 Masters champion.