Rickie Fowler gets 1st win since 2019 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Rickie Fowler had a smile on his face and took a massive sigh of relief after hitting a putt on the 18th hole in a playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler, who previously was in the right rough after hitting his drive right hit a great second shot to have a chance at the win. Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin both made pars to finish in a tie for second.

The rain didn't hold off the crowds, who were following Fowler and Morikawa throughout the day, despite teeing off before 9 a.m.

Fowler was the massive fan favorite throughout the day, and roars could be heard throughout the course after he made the putt to win the tournament.

Hadwin saved par to stay in the playoff and Fowler made a birdie after a great second shot on the 18th hole to get into the playoff, which took place on the 18th hole.

Morikawa shot a 64 (-8) on Sunday including birdies on the 17th and a near birdie on the 18th to take the outright lead, while Hadwin finished with a 67.

Fowler took the lead into the final round looking for his first win since 2019, while Morikawa was looking for his first win since the 2021 Open Championship nearly two years ago.

Several major players including last year's winner Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and more did not make the weekend at the tournament. In all, 84 players made the cut, tied for the most this season on the PGA tour.

Other finishes of note

Chase Johnson, who won the John Shippen Invitational earlier this week, made the cut and finished tied for 64th. He's the first John Shippen winner to make the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Peter Kuest, who was a Monday qualifier in the event, also finished tied for fourth.

Ludvig Aberg, the former No. 1 amateur in the world, finished at -11. He shot +1 and even par on the weekend after being near the top to start Saturday.