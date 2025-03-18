Rocket Classic announces new partnership with Folds of Honor

The Rocket Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour event, announced this week it has partnered with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members.

With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Military members and first responders will also be able to get free tickets on Folds of Honor Friday, according to tournament officials.

Another aspect of the partnership includes an exemption into the field for the Folds of Honor Collegiate winner. In 2024, Dominic Clemons from the University of Alabama won the event and will be part of the field, making his PGA Tour debut.

The Folds of Honor Collegiate takes place at American Dunes in Grand Haven. The golf club was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, who is also the founder of Folds of Honor. This year's tournament is set to take place Sept. 8-10, 2025.

During the tournament on Friday, there will be a special playing of the National Anthem and fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

"At Rocket, we are committed to honoring and supporting our military members and first responders – and their families – whose selfless sacrifices make such a massive impact,” Rocket Companies President Bill Emerson said in a statement. “The Rocket Classic is about more than golf — it’s about recognizing those who serve and uplift our communities. Partnering with Folds of Honor gives us a meaningful platform to celebrate these heroes while also providing Dominic the opportunity to make his PGA TOUR debut.”

“We are grateful to the outstanding and patriotic team at the Rocket Classic for supporting our recipients,” Rooney added in a statement. “The families of American heroes deserve and need our help, and the Rocket Classic is doing something about it. The tournament’s commitment will truly make a life-changing difference. We are thankful too for showcasing the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes and our men’s champion.”

Students interested in one of the 13 scholarships funded by the Rocket Classic can apply until March 31 by visiting www.FoldsofHonor.org/scholarships.

Last year, Folds of Honor distributed nearly 10,000 scholarships valued at $50 million. Since its inception in 2007, there have been nearly 62,000 scholarships distributed totaling about $290 million.

