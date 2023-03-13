Rocket Giving Fund announces $600K for Connect 313 partnership; $1.57M raised during Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As part of their 313 Day celebrations, the Rocket Giving Fund announced that the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic raise $1.57 million to support Detroit nonprofits.

They also announced that the Connect 313 partnership, which works to bridge Detroit's digital divide, will receive $622,555 from those proceeds to continue their efforts.

Connect 313 is a partnership between the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rocket Community Fund, Microsoft, the City of Detroit, and others. It recently passed the 100,000 mark for households enrolled in their Affordable Connectivity Program. With 102,123 homes enrolled, that means 54% of qualified properties are taking part - the highest rate nationwide for cities with more than 150,000 eligible households.

“Two years ago, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, we set out to fundamentally change how Detroiters connect to the internet, technology and digital literacy resources,” said Connect 313 Board Chair Laura Grannemann in a news release. "Hitting this milestone of improving the digital connectivity of more than 100,000 households is an important reminder of how much we can accomplish when we work together as a community. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is proud to be a catalyst of both great golf and lasting impact.”

Grannemann is also a member of the Rocket Giving Fund board and serves as the Executive Director of the Rocket Community Fund.