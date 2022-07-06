(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic has added more players to its list of commitments with just a few weeks left before the tournament.

Officials announced Wednesday that World No. 30 Harris English, 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, 2009 Open Champion Stewart Cink, and World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III will compete in the tournament.

Others announced today include Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker and Mackenzie Hughes.

They join players who have already committed, who include Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and more.

Officials say the majority of the 156-player field will be confirmed on Friday, July 22, with final player exemptions announced before the beginning of the tournament week.

“We are excited to announce such an accomplished group of players joining us in Detroit this summer, and this is only the beginning of our player commitments,” Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell said in a statement. “Having golfers of this caliber commit to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic speaks to the momentum that we are building and the desire of top players to be part of our event. It is also terrific to have their support for our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

The commitments have come later than usual due to chaos in the golf world with several huge players joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Tour, including former Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Tickets are on sale now for the tournament, with grounds passes starting at $60 for the first round, $70 for the second round and $80 for each of the weekend rounds.

Kids 15 and under receive complimentary grounds tickets when accompanied by an adult, and all Detroit residents will receive complimentary admission on Tuesday and Wednesday of the tournament for Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy.