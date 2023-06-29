Rocket Mortgage Classic honors Nick Gilbert with Bow Tie Day on Thursday

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic will honor Nick Gilbert, the late son of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, on Thursday with Bow Tie Day at the tournament.

The day will raise funs for NF Forward, an organization helping fund research to advance a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF), which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways anywhere in the body.

Gilbert passed May due to complications from NF1. He was just 26 years old.

Along with NF Forward, the Gilbert Family Foundation has worked to fund projects for groundbreaking research to help find a cure for NF.

“Nick brought joy and light to every room he walked in and every person he met. Jennifer and I are grateful that he can continue impacting the world through initiatives like Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” Dan Gilbert said in a statement. “We hope that every person walking the grounds at the Detroit Golf Club or watching the Rocket Mortgage Classic at home will be inspired by Nick’s life, and get involved in the fight against NF.”

On Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, caddy bibs will honor Nick with the image of a bowtie on the front and the back of the bib will display the name "Nick Gilbert" in place of each of the player's names. At the end of play, each bib will be signed by players and given to NF Forward to raise funds.

“The entire Rocket Mortgage Classic team is honored to recognize the life of Nick Gilbert, who inspired all of us through his courage, strength and relentless optimism,” Tournament Executive Director Jason Langwell said in a statement. “Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will celebrate the life of Nick and raise awareness and funds toward finding a cure for NF. We are grateful to our friends and partners at the PGA TOUR for sharing our commitment to this important cause.”

Holes 9 and 18 at the tournament will also have a special flag that only shows the bow tie, and an additional flag will be signed by every player.

The first 10,000 fans on Thursday will also get a special bow tie pin to wear when they enter, and fans can purchase a bow tie cookie at concession locations throughout the course.