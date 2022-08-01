Rocket Mortgage Classic moves to end of June, start of July in 2023

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic just wrapped up on Sunday, but it already has its dates set for 2023 as the PGA Tour released the 2022-23 schedule on Monday.

The tournament, which will once again take place at Detroit Golf Club, will take place June 26 through July 2, with tournament days happening Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

With the change, the tournament will now take place two weeks after the U.S. Open, two weeks before the Scottish Open and three weeks before The Open Champion. It puts the tournament in a good position for players looking to take a week off after the U.S. Open and play before taking a week off and heading to the United Kingdom to prepare for The Open Championship.

The inaugural tournament took place around the same time period, ending at the end of June, before moving to the Fourth of July in 2020 and 2021. This year's tournament took place at the end of July.

Tony Finau won the tournament this year with a record-breaking score of -26 through the weekend.