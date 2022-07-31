Rocket Mortgage Classic once again increases fan experiences for 2022

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has once again upped the fan experiences for the tournament, which is now in its fourth year.

Every day since Tuesday, fans have been flocking to the tournament, trying to find their favorite golfer, get autographs, photos and more.

This year, they have also added the kids zone, where kids can get a chance to play some golf.

New fan platforms, like the Treehouse behind the fifth green, add to the atmosphere at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the Area 313 grove features games, food, drinks and more.