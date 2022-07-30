See the little fans having a ton of fun at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Michigan golf fans waited 10 years for the PGA tour to bring a regular season event back to our state, and now, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is giving kids a chance to see some of the world's best golfers.

One of round two's best golfers was Sahith Theegala. He was coming off hole 9 when he crossed paths with 8-year-old Trey Palmer of Bloomfield Hills.

"I asked him to sign my hat but he gave me a glove!" Trey said.

"How cool was that, what did you think when he was giving you the glove?" I asked

"I was like, 'oh my gosh!'" Trey responded.

A simple gesture turned into not just a keepsake, but a memory too, for both Trey and Theegala.

"To make Trey's day like that puts a smile on my face too. It's so cool that people are out there rooting for me," Theegala said.

But it's not just Trey and Theegala. 4-year-old Max Smith of Ferndale is living his best life. He just so happens to share a name with one of his favorite PGA pros – Max Homa.

Homa was walking by when little Max heard big Max call his name. Homa autographed Max's hat.