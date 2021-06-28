Tim O'Neal, Shasta Averyhardt and Anita Uwadia win inaugural John Shippen Invitational

(WXYZ) — Timothy O'Neal has gained an exemption into the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic after winning the inaugural John Shippen Invitational.

O'Neal shot a 68 on Monday after a 71 on Sunday for a total score of -5, beating out Kevin Hall who came in second place.

The inaugural invitational brought some of the best Black amateur and professional golfers to Detroit Golf Club for the tournament with an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Shasta Averyhardt and Anita Uwadia also gained exemptions into the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Women's Invitational by winning the women's division.

The tournament is named in honor of Shippen, who was the first Black golf professional and played in five U.S. Opens.

O'Neal last played on the PGA Tour at the 2019 Genesis Open where he missed the cut.