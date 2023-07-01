Watch Now
Tony Finau feels the Detroit love at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 champion Tony Finau did not make the cut, but he's been a fan favorite. Officials surprised him with his own sandwich for this year's tournament.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 01, 2023
While defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Tony Finau did not make the cut this week, he's still felt the love from Detroit in his first return.

Finau, who has always been a fan favorite on the tour and got even more fans after the Netflix "Full Swing" docuseries, was surprised with a bobblehead during Rocket Mortgage Classic media day. That bobblehead was handed out to fans on Tuesday and Wednesday at the tournament.

Then, in an effort to make Finau feel at home, officials surprised Finau with his own sandwich – the Finau Fitu – being sold at concession stands.

