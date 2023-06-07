Two-time major winner Justin Thomas commits to 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two-time PGA Championship winner and world No. 15 Justin Thomas has committed to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, 7 Action News has learned.

Thomas will play his first tournament at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, and joins a star-studded field that already includes Tony Finau, Max Homa, Colin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen and many more.

Thomas is also a Greyson ambassador, and the company has a large presence in Detroit and during the tournament, with a store along Woodward Avenue in the city.

On Monday, Tournament Director Jason Langwell said the field is shaping up to be the best the Rocket Mortgage Classic has ever had.

The tournament takes place June 26 through July 2 at Detroit Golf Club. Fans can get in free on Tuesday and Wednesday of the tournament during Detroit Community Days, and tickets are on sale now for Thursday through Sunday.