Watch Now
SportsRecreation SportsGolfRocket Mortgage Classic

Actions

VIDEO: 'Detroit Golf City.' Inside the Rocket Mortgage Classic merchandise tent

Take a look inside the merchandise tent at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which has a variety of shirts, hats, polos and much more.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 11:22:25-04

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in Detroit this week and fans will be flocking to the historic Detroit Golf Club every day to see some of the world's best golfers take on the course.

Every year, those fans also make sure to stop by the merchandise tent and grab some great gear featuring the Rocket Mortgage Classic logo and 313 logo.

The tournament also has some great "313" merchandise that go along with AREA 313 and also other Detroit-themed gear.

FYmahR2XwAI0B4x.jpeg
FYmahR2XoAE5wHt.jpeg
FYmahR2XkAANOEZ.jpeg
FYmahTXXkAEAXPg.jpeg

This year, the tournament has also partnered with some African American-owned golf apparel and lifestyle companies to create some incredible gear you can only get at the Rocket Mortgage Classic – Trap Golf and Eastside Golf. Check out some of the photos below.

FYmbRZKWYAMwVHC.jpeg
FYmbRZKX0AUhCOo.jpeg
FYmbRZJXgAI4-2x.jpeg
FYmbRZsXoAA_vTm.jpeg

One area that also sells out quickly – the hats. There are dozens of hats available for purchase from a variety of brands. Check out some of the photos below.

FYmcAUUWQAEF_9p.jpeg
FYmcAUUXoAE_i-U.jpeg
FYmcAUVXgAI2q4x.jpeg

Related: Watch a hole-by-hole look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Every hole at Detroit Golf Club for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Golf Tip of the Week