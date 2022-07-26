VIDEO: 'Detroit Golf City.' Inside the Rocket Mortgage Classic merchandise tent

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in Detroit this week and fans will be flocking to the historic Detroit Golf Club every day to see some of the world's best golfers take on the course.

Every year, those fans also make sure to stop by the merchandise tent and grab some great gear featuring the Rocket Mortgage Classic logo and 313 logo.

The tournament also has some great "313" merchandise that go along with AREA 313 and also other Detroit-themed gear.

This year, the tournament has also partnered with some African American-owned golf apparel and lifestyle companies to create some incredible gear you can only get at the Rocket Mortgage Classic – Trap Golf and Eastside Golf. Check out some of the photos below.

One area that also sells out quickly – the hats. There are dozens of hats available for purchase from a variety of brands. Check out some of the photos below.

