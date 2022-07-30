WATCH: Taylor Pendrith praises Detroit fans, tied for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Taylor Pendrith has a share of the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at -21 with Tony Finau after the third round on Saturday at Detroit Golf Club.

Pendrith, who is from just outside of Toronto, had some Canadian fans following him during the round, and said he heard the Canadian National Anthem being played after the second round.

He also praised Detroit's golf fans, saying "the whole atmosphere was great and the crowds were awesome."

You can watch his interview in the player above. Our Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage continues Sunday morning at 8 a.m. with our Teein' It Up in the D special on Channel 7.