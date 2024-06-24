Watch this week: WXYZ's 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic specials

(WXYZ) — The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is back with some of the best golfers in the world coming to Detroit for the PGA Tour.

WXYZ is proud to partner with the Rocket Mortgage Classic for three special shows leading up and during the tournament.

Full coverage of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic here

It all stars on Tuesday with our "Countdown to the Rocket Mortgage Classic presented by Delta Dental." We'll preview the tournament, look at the players who are coming, the Detroit Golf Club course and more. It starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

WXYZ

Then, on Saturday morning, we'll be live from Detroit Golf Club for "Teeing It Up in the D" at 10 a.m. looking at who made the cut, who's in the lead, and what the odds are.

WXYZ

The final "Teeing It Up in the D" special airs on Sunday at 8 a.m. as we prepare for the final day at the tournament.