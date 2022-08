(WXYZ) — Tony Finau broke the tournament scoring record on his way to becoming the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion over the weekend.

It was Finau's second straight win and the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour during the regular season since 2019.

Finau shot -26 on the weekend, and he and his wife, Alayna spoke to our Brad Galli and Jeanna Trotman following the end of the tournament.

