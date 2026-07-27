WXYZ to broadcast unprecedented Rocket Classic 'Par 3 in the D' rooftop golf challenge

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV, in partnership with the Golf Channel, will broadcast an unprecedented live event on July 28 when six golf professionals hit tee shots from the rooftop of a building to a green in Downtown Detroit to kick off the 2026 Rocket Classic.

It's called the "Par 3 in the D" rooftop challenge.

Six players – Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young – will hit shots from a rooftop tee box from the five-story Traver | UBS building in Downtown Detroit.

Watch below: Work underway for Rocket Classic's Par 3 in the D' rooftop golf challenge

Work underway for Rocket Classic's Par 3 in the D' rooftop golf challenge

They'll be aiming for a custom green that is located on Nick Gilbert Way between the two Hudson's Detroit buildings. It is being built by Rhino Recreational Construction, a local contracting firm.

Each player will have three attempts to land the approximately 100-yard shot to the 40-by-40-foot green at the far end of the plaza. It will feature an elevation drop of 50-60 feet.

Rocket Classic

“When we say we’re putting six PGA TOUR players on a rooftop in downtown Detroit and asking them to hit shots over Woodward Avenue, the first reaction is usually, ‘You’re doing what?’” Tournament Director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “Nothing like this exists anywhere else on the PGA TOUR schedule, and it’s another way we’re bringing golf directly into the city and creating memorable experiences for fans.”

The challenge will support Detroit-themed causes, with more information expected in the coming weeks.

You can watch all the fun right here on Channel 7 and on your favorite streaming devices starting at 7 p.m.

The challenge will be followed by WXYZ-TV's Countdown to the Rocket Classic special from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., where we'll be live from the Pro-Am Pairings Party. We'll talk about the golfers coming to the tournament and speak with some of them ahead of the tournament kick-off

7 News Detroit is proud to be an official partner of the 2026 Rocket Classic, and we'll have coverage all week long from the tournament.

Of course, don't forget to catch our Rocket Classic specials, Teeing it Up in the D, on August 1 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and August 2 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the latest coverage from the tournament.

Watch on Channel 7:

Tuesday, July 28



7:00-7:30pm Par 3 in the D

7:30-8:00pm Countdown to the Rocket Classic

Saturday, Aug. 1



10-11am Teeing it Up in the D

Sunday, Aug. 2

