Young players to watch out for in the final 2 rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The younger players are dominating the field at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and our Jeanna Trotman tells us who you should watch out for in the final two rounds of the tournament.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 30, 2022
(WXYZ) — The cut has been made at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and near the top of the leaderboard are some young players and future stars of the game, including Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and more.

Young tied the course record with a -9 63 on Friday to move into a tie for fourth place at -10.

He's currently atop the PGA Tour rookie leaderboard and is 13th in the FedEx Cup Points race. He finished in second place just a few weeks ago at the British Open.

Also near the top of the leaderboard is Theegala, who is third in the PGA Tour rookie race and 38th in the FedExCup race.

2021 Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, who has finished runner-up in a couple of the majors, is in the middle of the field but did make the cut.

