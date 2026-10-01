Michigan archery deer season opens Oct. 1 with new electronic tagging and updated deer harvest rules

FENTON, Mich. — Michigan's archery deer season officially opened Oct. 1, bringing new electronic tagging through the Michigan DNR app and updated antlerless deer harvest rules that hunters across the state need to know.

Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR Deer Program Supervisor, said the new electronic tagging system eliminates the wait for physical tags to arrive in the mail.

"You can purchase that tag and go out hunting that day," Stewart said.

Chase Blankenship, an archery technician at Sunrise Archery who has been hunting with a bow for 16 years, said he tried the new system during turkey season and found it easy to use.

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Michigan archery deer season opens with new electronic tagging rules

"I used it during Turkey season. It's all done in the app and seems like it was easy to handle," Blankenship said.

Oct. 1 marks the start of Michigan's archery-only deer hunting season. Firearms are permitted beginning Nov. 15 through the New Year.

New this year? There are updated restrictions on how many antlerless deer can be harvested per hunter in some Michigan counties and communities. Stewart also said hunters should focus on harvesting antlerless deer to help properly regulate deer populations.

Hunting is legal on public and private land across Michigan, but Stewart noted some communities have their own regulations. He encouraged both new and experienced hunters to get familiar with local herds before heading out to avoid leaving a scent or disrupting the ecosystem — steps that can increase the chances of a successful hunt.

For hunters using tree stands, Stewart had a firm safety reminder.

"Please, please, please, use a safety harness," Stewart said.

At Sunrise Archery, deer season is the shop's busiest time of year. Blankenship said the months leading up to Oct. 1 have been focused on one thing.

"Leading up to it, my sole focus is on trying to make the most ethical shot I possibly can. Deer hunting has a special place in my heart. Oct. 1 is the start of everything I look forward to the whole year," Blankenship said.

State Archery season starts across Michigan on October 1. Here's what to know Andy Curtis

Hunter Dallas Martineau said he is heading into the field with a clear goal — filling his freezer with venison.

"Lot of big deer in the area. We're chasing a couple. See what happens," Martineau said.

For those heading out this season, Martineau offered a simple message.

"If you're doing it, you're in," Martineau said.

As the season gets underway, hunters closed with a word of advice.

"Be safe out there," Martineau said.

"And have fun," Blankenship said.

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