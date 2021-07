(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings have acquired defenseman Nick Leddy from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Richard Panik and a 2021 second round draft pick.

The pick, the 52nd overall selection in the 2021 draft, originally belonged to the Edmonton Oilers.

Leddy, an 11-year NHL veteran, has tallied 336 career points (65 goals, 271 assists) in 776. During the 2020-21 season with New York, Leddy had 31 points (two goals, 29 assists) in 56 games.