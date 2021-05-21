Red Wings agree to entry-level deals with Jonatan Berggren, Eemil Viro

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with forward Jonatan Berggren and defenseman Eemil Viro on three-year entry-level deals.

The 20-year-old Berggren has spent the past four seasons with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 14 goals and 46 assists in 99 games.

Berggren was selected 33rd overall by Detroit in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old Viro played the past two seasons with TPS Turku of Finland's top professional league, SM-Liiga. In 82 games, Viro has four goals and 13 assists.

The Red Wings selected Viro in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft with the 70th overall pick.