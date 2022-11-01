Watch Now
Red Wings alumni playing in Stahls' Power Play for Heroes charity game Friday at St. Clair Shores

Red Wings alumni facing off against Team Stahls' in charity hockey game: Darren McCarty joins Brad Galli in studio to preview the Nov. 4 charity game at St. Clair Shores Civic Arena
Posted at 7:52 PM, Nov 01, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Red Wings have a big week planned to honor members of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams. In between the celebrations, a big group of Red Wings legends will be suiting up to play in a charity game.

Stahls' is hosting Power Play for Heroes charity hockey night with the Red Wings alumni at St. Clair Shores Civic Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Darren McCarty, Mickey Redmond, and a long list of Red Wings alumni favorites will suit up against Team Stahls', which includes WXYZ sports director Brad Galli.

McCarty joined Galli in studio to discuss the game and charitable efforts. Stahls' Paul Sabatini presented Galli's No. 7 jersey.

For information about tickets and where to purchase them, click here.

