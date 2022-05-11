Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider named finalist for Calder Trophy

DETROIT — Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting are the other two finalists.

Seider registered seven goals and 43 assists, pacing rookie defensemen. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft consistently played against other teams' top lines.

Seider would be the first Red Wings rookie to win the award since Roger Crozier in 1964-65.

Lucas Raymond did not make the final three in voting. He had 23 goals and 57 points, playing in all 82 games. Zegras and Bunting each had more points than the Red Wings forward.

