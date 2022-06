(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will host a watch party at Little Caesars Arena on June 25 for 'E60: Unrivaled', the ESPN documentary special about the Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche rivalry.

The free event serves as an advance screening of the special, which is scheduled to air on ESPN the following day.

Following the screening of the special at Little Caesars Arena, the team will hold a panel discussion featuring Red Wings alumni.

Watch the trailer for 'E60: Unrivaled' HERE.