Red Wings' Jakub Vrana back with team after attending NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

The NHLPA said that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana is back with the team after being placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program earlier this year.

According to the league, Vrana has returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the player assistance program.

Vrana entered the program on Oct. 19 but the union and the league did not specify why he entered the program.

The 26-year-old has a goal and an assist in two games played this season. He has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

