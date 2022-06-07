Red Wings' Ken Daniels, Mickey Redmond earn top spot in The Athletic NHL broadcast poll

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings' television broadcast team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond earned the top spot in a poll of local NHL broadcasts conducted by The Athletic.

Over 5,000 voters participated in the poll, which ranked NHL teams' television broadcast crews 1-32.

"We approach every broadcast with the idea of having fun," Daniels said in a video message thanking Red Wings fans. "We hope to put a smile on your face, win or lose, and within the game share stories that highlight these great players."