Watch
Sports

Actions

Red Wings' Ken Daniels, Mickey Redmond earn top spot in The Athletic NHL broadcast poll

The Red Wings' TV broadcast team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond earned the top spot in The Athletic's 2022 poll of local NHL broadcasts.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 19:21:39-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings' television broadcast team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond earned the top spot in a poll of local NHL broadcasts conducted by The Athletic.

Over 5,000 voters participated in the poll, which ranked NHL teams' television broadcast crews 1-32.

"We approach every broadcast with the idea of having fun," Daniels said in a video message thanking Red Wings fans. "We hope to put a smile on your face, win or lose, and within the game share stories that highlight these great players."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!